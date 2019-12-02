Council building evacuated after suspicious package found

Aberdeen Town House has been sealed off following the discovery of an 'unknown substance'.

Locked down: Police have set up a cordon around Aberdeen Town House. STV

Police have evacuated and sealed off a council building following the discovery of a package containing an "unknown substance".

Emergency services were called to Aberdeen Town House on Monday and have put a cordon in place as they assess the situation.

Chief inspector David Howieson said: "Officers are currently in attendance at Aberdeen Town House following the discovery of a package containing an unknown substance, and are being supported by crews from Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

"As a precaution, a cordon is currently in place, while emergency services complete a more thorough assessment of the circumstances.

"There is currently not thought to be any threat to the wider community and we would like to thank the public for their patience as this assessment takes place."

Aberdeen: The council building has been evacuated. STV

The council has advised members of the public to stay clear of the area while the incident is investigated.

An Aberdeen City Council spokesperson said: "We can confirm a suspicious package within Aberdeen City Council offices at the Town House has been reported to Police Scotland.

"The health, safety and wellbeing of the public, staff, elected members and all those who use our buildings is our priority and as such the site has been evacuated as a precaution, in line with established council security protocol.

"We would ask members of the public to remain clear of the area whilst this incident is investigated by the relevant authorities."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.