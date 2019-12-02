Man charged after woman sexually assaulted outside takeaway

A 22-year-old woman was attacked after getting off a bus in Dundee.

Dundee: A woman was attacked outside a takeaway. Google 2019

A man has been charged in connection with the sexual assault of a woman outside a takeaway shop in Dundee.

The 22-year-old victim was attacked outside Canton House Chinese takeaway in Perth Road after getting off a Stagecoach bus on Friday, November 1.

On Monday, police confirmed a 25-year-old man had been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

He is due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.