Art festival shines a light on Year of Coasts and Waters

A popular light art festival will return to Aberdeen next year.

Spectra will take its inspiration from Scotland's Year of Coasts and Waters and will be a glowing celebration of the city's position as a connecting point to other cultures on the North East coast through a variety of interactive light sculptures, architectural projections and film.

The works of art will appear within Marischal College quad, Broad Street, Upper Kirkgate, Schoolhill, St Nicholas Kirkyard, The Kirk of St Nicholas, and Aberdeen Art Gallery.

Marie Boulton, Aberdeen City Council culture spokesperson, said: "Aberdeen City Council is proud to invest in and deliver a year-round events calendar, bringing high quality activities and culture to our public spaces.

"I can't think of a better way to kick off our 2020 programme than with Scotland's festival of light Spectra returning to the city and the programme being put together by Curated Place is truly world class.

"Aberdeen is a city inextricably linked to the sea through our heritage, industry and culture, so it's exciting that this year's theme celebrates Scotland's Year of Coasts and Waters and I'm really looking forward to seeing that reflected in the artists' work."

Spectra will run between February 13-16. The free to see artworks will light up between 6.30pm and 10pm each night.

