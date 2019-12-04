Brides left in wedding limbo as dress store goes bust 

Apple Blossom Time in Perthshire has suffered from 'falling turnover' in the last year.

Brides have had their wedding plans thrown into doubt after a bridal store in a village in Perthshire went into liquidation.

Apple Blossom Time in Glencarse, near Perth, has suffered from "falling turnover" in the last year, which has made the business "financially unviable".

Dresses in the shop that have been paid for in full will be released to customers in the next seven days but those who have only paid a deposit will not be able to retrieve their dress.

Meanwhile, Ken Pattullo and Kenny Craig of Begbies Traynor, have been appointed as joint liquidators of the bridal studio, which was founded four years ago.

A statement said: "Unfortunately, over the last year, the business has suffered from falling turnover as customers have sought to reduce their spend, as well as facing increased competition which ultimately made the continuation of trade financially unviable.

"The joint liquidators are working to realise the company's assets.

"There are a number of dresses and accessories in the shop which have been paid for in full by customers and the joint liquidators will be able to release these to the brides in the next seven days.

"However, anyone who has only paid a deposit to the company rather than the full balance, will not be able to get their dress from the company.

"It may be that they can contact the designer directly to seek alternative arrangements with them or, if they paid by credit card, contact their credit card provider."

