BrewDog plans new bar and visitor centre at headquarters

The brewing company wants to create the development inside the existing building in Aberdeenshire.

BrewDog's headquarters in Ellon, Aberdeenshire BrewDog

A brewing firm has submitted plans for a new bar and visitor centre next to its Aberdeenshire headquarters.

If approved by council chiefs, BrewDog would create the development inside the existing building at Balmacassie Industrial Estate, Ellon.

The brewer wishes to change part of the unit from office accommodation and production space to a DogTap pub and visitor centre.

It took ownership of the building in 2018 and was initially proposed to turn the building into The DogHouse Hotel, but the plan never came to fruition.

New proposals include the relocation of the existing DogTap bar which the firm says is "oversubscribed" and no longer suitable for customer demands.

The new bar would feature a BottleDog retail area where customers can buy bottles of beer and other merchandise.

A dedicated events space and beer museum is also planned allowing visitors to see how the brewing process works.

The company has proposed external changes to the site including the addition of an outdoor seating area and children's play area.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.