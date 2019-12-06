Investigation launched after two found dead at cottage 

Officers were called to the Rickarton area of Stonehaven around 1.30pm on Thursday.

Probe: Police have launched an investigation STV

Police have launched an investigation after two people were found dead at a cottage in Aberdeenshire.

Officers were called to Mergie Holiday Cottages in the Rickarton area of Stonehaven around 1.30pm on Thursday and inquiries "are at an early stage".

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: "We are currently in attendance at a property in the Rickarton area of Stonehaven after receiving a report about the death of two adults.

"Police were informed around 1.30pm and inquires to establish the full circumstances are at an early stage."

