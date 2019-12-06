Fatal helicopter crash inquiry to begin next month

Four passengers died when a Super Puma crashed near Shetland in 2013.

The preliminary hearing of a Fatal Accident Inquiry into the deaths of four people in a helicopter crash near Shetland will be held on January 29.

Passengers Sarah Darnley, Gary McCrossan, Duncan Munro and George Allison died when the Super Puma crashed on its approach to Sumburgh in 2013.

A total of 18 people were on board the helicopter.

The preliminary hearing will take place at 12pm at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

The Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service said it appreciated "the importance of this inquiry to those affected."

A spokeswoman said: "The Procurator Fiscal has initiated the judicial process for a Fatal Accident Inquiry into the four deaths that resulted from the Sumburgh helicopter crash.

"COPFS appreciates the importance of this inquiry to those affected. The nearest relatives of those who lost their lives have been informed of this development.

"The Crown is working closely with the Scottish Courts and Tribunals Service who are responsible for scheduling all dates and the venue for the inquiry."

