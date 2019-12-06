Holiday cottage deaths of man and woman 'not suspicious'

A 28-year-old man and 24-year-old woman were found dead in a holiday cottage on Thursday.

Investigation: Police will remain at the property STV

Police are treating the deaths of a man and woman found at a holiday cottage in Aberdeenshire as non-suspicious.

Officers were called to Mergie Holiday Cottages in the Rickarton area of Stonehaven around 1.30pm on Thursday, where a 28-year-old man and 24-year-old woman were found inside.

Police are investigating the incident and have said next of kin have been informed.

Detective inspector Sam Buchan said: "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man and woman who have sadly died.

"Officers remain at the property and I would like to thank members of the community for their patience whilst our enquiries continue."

A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

