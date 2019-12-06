  • STV
Gardener took £85,000 in deposits then didn't complete work

Colin Wight

George Knowles took cash from more than 20 customers without finishing his jobs.

George Knowles: Took deposits for work he didn't complete.
An landscape gardener has narrowly escaped a jail sentence after defrauding more than 20 customers out of almost £85,000.

George Knowles, from Aberdeenshire, will be required to carry out 250 hours of unpaid work in the community.

He took deposits from customers, ranging from £480 to £12,500, but either never started or completed the work.

Sheriff Andrew Miller said he'd only escaped a sentence because of the impact it would have on his seriously-ill wife and their young daughter.

Victims of his fraud reacted angrily and confronted Knowles outside Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

Reading from a statement, Knowles, 32, said: "I take full responsibility for the failure of my business, and thus the subsequent loss of jobs for the staff and, of course, the deposits of our customers.

"I have pled guilty because it's my belief that, as it was my company, all events happening should have been under my control. I will continue to work on getting myself into a position to pay back all monies owed.

"It's extremely regretful that I was unable to return the deposits when the customers cancelled their outstanding work. Returning their deposits is something I haven't stopped working towards."

Knowles had earlier pleaded guilty to defrauding 23 customers in Aberdeenshire out of almost £85,000 between August 2016 and March 2017.

He operated a company called Gorgeous Gardens, but despite taking deposits he failed to carry out the work.

Fraud victim Julie Brookes' garden was left looking like this.
Knowles's defence lawyer Gregor Kelly said his client had accepted money without any reasonable prospect of the work being carried out.

The court had heard Knowles was living on benefits in a mobile home in Gamrie, but his partner had cancer and he was responsible for looking after their young daughter.

Sheriff Andrew Miller told Knowles: "These charges disclose a very serious course of offending. The level of culpability involved in these offences was high.

"The sums involved were significant. The impact on the victims of these offences has clearly also been significant.

"In my view, but for your partner's serious medical condition and the likely impact of a custodial sentence upon her and upon your daughter, a significant custodial sentence would have been merited in this case, despite other mitigating factors."

The court heard Knowles had expressed remorse and had tried to plough the money back into the business. He had been ostracised by his wider family and continued to experience hostility from members of the local community.

Julie Brookes, from Aberdeen, speaks for a support group of around 30 cases.

She said: "It's quite shocking. He's ripped people off, many of their life inheritance and savings. I just think he's scum. He knew exactly what he was doing."

Other victims expressed disgust as Knowles left court, asking him when they were going to get their money back.

Knowles said there were two sides to every coin and he was now planning on writing a book.

