Owner of Scotland's most famous grizzly bear Hercules dies

Andy Robin's last wish was to be laid to rest in the Outer Hebrides next to the animal he loved.

The owner of Scotland's most famous grizzly bear, Hercules, has died.

Andy Robin, a Commonwealth wrestler, was 84 and leaves behind his wife of 40 years, Maggie.

The couple were well known in Perthshire, where Mrs Robin runs a boutique called Bear Necessities.

Hercules starred in a Bond film and a series of television programmes, and even appeared with Mr Robin in the wrestling ring after being bought as a cub from Highland Wildlife Park for £50 in 1976.

Mrs Robin confirmed her husband's death, which happened on Wednesday night, and praised staff who looked after him at Perth Royal Infirmary.

She said: "I feel like I've been cut in half. We were together for 46 years.

"He was my big handsome bear of a man. We were just so happy in each other's company and in Herc's company.

"Andy was just a big rascal really but he had a good heart. He was a kindred spirit with the bear. They were two peas in a pod, the two of them."

The couple chose not to have children, instead giving all their attention to Hercules, who famously wrestled Roger Moore in James Bond film Octopussy.

Mr Robin and Hercules also met former Conservative prime minister Margaret Thatcher, received a telegram from ex-US President Ronald Reagan and caddied for comedian Bob Hope at Gleneagles Golf Course.

They were devastated when the animal died in 2000 and later moved Auchterarder where Mrs Robin runs the clothing business.

She reckons a piece of him was lost when the bear died and he struggled with life without him.

The grizzly was buried on Uist, Outer Hebrides, where Mr Robin will also be laid to rest.

She said: "After Hercules died, Andy lost something. There was a big part of him that died that day too and he really struggled to keep going without his bear cub.

"Herc was like a son to him and we'd had him from when he was a baby.

"Andy met presidents, prime ministers and film stars and a had an amazing life. He was invited to all sorts of places and met everyone.

"But before all that he was a minor's son from Raploch and he was very proud of it."

Mr Robin's funeral, which is open to the public, will be held at Auchterarder Parish Church at 1pm on Monday, December 16

Mrs Robin added: "He had the biggest kindest heart and people warmed to him because he had charisma and a kind heart. My heart's sore without him. We had a wonderful life together, always together.

"It was Andy's final wish to be laid to rest up in Uist next to his big guy. He always wanted them to be back together one day. We'll all be there together one day."

