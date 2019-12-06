  • STV
  • MySTV

Owner of Scotland's most famous grizzly bear Hercules dies

STV

Andy Robin's last wish was to be laid to rest in the Outer Hebrides next to the animal he loved.

Andy Robin and Maggie robin with Hercules the bear
Andy Robin and Maggie robin with Hercules the bear

The owner of Scotland's most famous grizzly bear, Hercules, has died.

Andy Robin, a Commonwealth wrestler, was 84 and leaves behind his wife of 40 years, Maggie.

The couple were well known in Perthshire, where Mrs Robin runs a boutique called Bear Necessities.

Hercules starred in a Bond film and a series of television programmes, and even appeared with Mr Robin in the wrestling ring after being bought as a cub from Highland Wildlife Park for £50 in 1976.

Mrs Robin confirmed her husband's death, which happened on Wednesday night, and praised staff who looked after him at Perth Royal Infirmary.

She said: "I feel like I've been cut in half. We were together for 46 years.

"He was my big handsome bear of a man. We were just so happy in each other's company and in Herc's company.

"Andy was just a big rascal really but he had a good heart. He was a kindred spirit with the bear. They were two peas in a pod, the two of them."

'He was my big handsome bear of a man. We were just so happy in each other's company and in Herc's company'
Maggie Robin

The couple chose not to have children, instead giving all their attention to Hercules, who famously wrestled Roger Moore in James Bond film Octopussy.

Mr Robin and Hercules also met former Conservative prime minister Margaret Thatcher, received a telegram from ex-US President Ronald Reagan and caddied for comedian Bob Hope at Gleneagles Golf Course.

They were devastated when the animal died in 2000 and later moved Auchterarder where Mrs Robin runs the clothing business.

She reckons a piece of him was lost when the bear died and he struggled with life without him.

The grizzly was buried on Uist, Outer Hebrides, where Mr Robin will also be laid to rest.

She said: "After Hercules died, Andy lost something. There was a big part of him that died that day too and he really struggled to keep going without his bear cub.

"Herc was like a son to him and we'd had him from when he was a baby.

Carving: Andy and Maggie with carving of Hercules
Carving: Andy and Maggie with carving of Hercules STV

"Andy met presidents, prime ministers and film stars and a had an amazing life. He was invited to all sorts of places and met everyone.

"But before all that he was a minor's son from Raploch and he was very proud of it."

Mr Robin's funeral, which is open to the public, will be held at Auchterarder Parish Church at 1pm on Monday, December 16

Mrs Robin added: "He had the biggest kindest heart and people warmed to him because he had charisma and a kind heart. My heart's sore without him. We had a wonderful life together, always together.

"It was Andy's final wish to be laid to rest up in Uist next to his big guy. He always wanted them to be back together one day. We'll all be there together one day."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.