Drug-fuelled killer stabbed stranger in his own home

Liam Hay stabbed Anthony McGladrigan nine times at the victim's home in Aberdeenshire.

A man on a five-day drugs binge murdered a dad after forcing his way into his home.

Liam Hay stabbed Anthony McGladrigan nine times in Cuminestown, Aberdeenshire in June.

The 20 year-old - described as "delusional" - had been chasing a friend, who went to Mr McGladrigan's house nearby for help.

Hay instead turned on the 51 year-old hotel worker, who shouted to his wife Fiona: "Oh my god...I have been stabbed". Mrs McGladrigan tried to save her husband but he later died in hospital.

Hay pleaded guilty to a murder charge at the High Court in Glasgow on Friday and will be sentenced in the new year.

His QC Ian Duguid told the hearing: "If there was ever an example for a campaign against the taking of controlled drugs, then this is it."

The court heard how the farm worker and friends had been bingeing on drink and drugs at various places between June 21 and 26 - the day of the killing.

Prosecutor Erin Campbell said they took cocaine and the stimulant M-Cat and at one stage Hay partied at his grandparents house while they were on holiday in Spain.

The property was just a short distance from Mr McGladrigan's family home and Hay was described latterly as "tripping" and his behaviour "increasingly strange".

Around 4.30am on the morning of the murder, Hay's friend Austen Smith tried to wake him. The killer got up, but then grabbed a baseball bat and claimed he "wanted a word" with him.

A scared Mr Smith immediately raced out of the house as Hay threatened him. Mr Smith eventually banged on the door of dad-of-two Mr McGladrigan.

The dad - who worked at the Sandman Signature Hotel in Aberdeen - had been in bed with his wife shortly after finishing a shift.

Mr McGladrigan let Mr Smith in and shouted to his wife: "Stay in the room. He says he is being chased by someone with a bat."

'There is no real explanation other than he had consumed over a number of days two controlled drugs.' Ian Duguid QC

A bare-footed Hay then stormed up and tried to open the door to the house.

Mr McGladrigan pleaded with him: "No, I am not letting you in. Calm down - put the baseball bat down."

But, Hay instead used the weapon to smash glass and force his way in.

Mr McGladrigan screamed: "Oh my god, are you crazy? I have been stabbed."

His wife dialled 999 as her dying husband slumped to the floor.

Mrs McGladrigan then spotted Hay still in her home, but did not want to let on she had spotted him. He remained hiding there still clutching the murder weapon when police finally turned up before being held.

Prosecutor Miss Campbell said: "He complained that the handcuffs were too tight."

Mr McGladrigan meantime was rushed to hospital in Aberdeen, but never recovered. He died due to "multiple" stab wounds to the back and chest.

Hay was later questioned by police. He had earlier stated: "You are making me walk barefoot, you b******s. You are not the real police."

Miss Campbell: "When asked his name, he replied: 'Lewis Capaldi'."

Hay went on to claim he had now "sobered up" but could not remember anything. On initially being charged with attempted murder, he said: "What? No way. Honestly?"

Hay's QC Mr Duguid said the killing was a "truly awful case" and added that Mr McGladrigan's family had written "powerful" victim statements.

Mr Duguid said: "There is no real explanation other than he had consumed over a number of days two controlled drugs."

Lady Stacey deferred sentencing for reports and told Hay: "You have accepted responsibility for the terrible events that night."

After his death, Mr McGladrigan's hotel colleagues described him as "hugely well-liked and always smiling".

The dad was a quality service leader at the Sandman's Chop Grill and Bar.

The statement added: "He was fantastic with guests as well as a brilliant colleague. He is going to be such a huge miss to everyone here."

