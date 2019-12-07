Man arrested following early morning discovery of body

Police were called to Ruthrieston Crescent in Aberdeen on Saturday morning.

Body: Man found dead in Aberdeen. STV

A man has been arrested following the discovery of a body in Aberdeen.

Police were called to an incident at Ruthrieston Crescent at around 5.35am on Saturday where a man was found deceased.

The death is currently being treated as unexplained.

Police say enquiries are at an early stage and one man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.