Pedestrian hit by bus on busy road in Aberdeenshire

Crash: Pedestrian hit by bus near Newtonhill. Gavin Park

A pedestrian has been hit by a bus in a serious crash in Aberdeenshire.

The incident occurred at around 10am on Sunday morning on the A92 southbound near Newtonhill.

Emergency services are currently at the scene.

The road has been closed and diversions have been put in place.

