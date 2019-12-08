Person arrested and charged in connection with man's death

The body of a 56-year-old man was discovered by police in Aberdeen on Saturday.

Death: Man charged in connection with incident. STV

A man has been charged in connection with the death of a man in Aberdeen.

In the early hours of Saturday morning, police were called to an incident at Ruthrieston Crescent, where a 56-year-old man was found dead.

A 33-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death.

He is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Monday and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

Detective Inspector Carron McKellar said: "I would like to offer my thanks to the local community and members of the public for their assistance and co-operation in this investigation."

