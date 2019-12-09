Support worker banned for groping colleagues at care home

Washington Manenji sexually assaulted two women while working in Dundee.

Care home: Washington Manenji groped his victims at work. Getty Images

A carer who sexually assaulted two of his colleagues has been banned from working in the industry.

Washington Manenji groped his victims at a care home in Dundee.

During one incident, he grabbed a woman's bottom after turning off the room's light.

He also touched the woman inappropriately by stroking her bare arm and rubbing her shoulders without consent.

Targeting another woman, Manenji rubbed his hands up her body and over her left breast.

Manenji also massaged the victim's shoulders, pulled her close and attempted to hug her without consent.

The incidents happened between November and December 2017.

Manenji denied the sex assaults, but was charged by police and found guilty of the offences after a trial at Dundee Sheriff Court in August this year.

He was sentenced to a Community Payback Order with unpaid work and was placed on the Sex Offenders Register for five years.

Following a Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) hearing, Manenji was officially removed from the care register on Saturday.

The SSSC panel stated: "You have multiple convictions for sexually assaulting your colleagues.

"This is a very serious matter and is fundamentally incompatible with working in the social services profession.

"Your actions will have caused, or been likely to cause, emotional harm to your colleagues, who had a right to expect they could attend work without being sexually assaulted.

"The sexual assaults also took place while your colleagues were working, which aggravates them further, as your behaviour could have impacted upon the care that was given to residents."

