No verdict on boat skipper accused over three deaths

David Marr was accused of failing to keep a lookout before three men drowned.

Vertrouwen: Three died when waves gushed onto the boat. MAIB

Jurors in the trial of a boat skipper accused of failing to maintain a proper lookout following a near-miss in which three men drowned have been unable to reach a verdict.

David Marr, from Aberdeenshire, was in charge of his Vertrouwen boat when it caused water to engulf another vessel, his trial at Lewes Crown Court heard.

Romanian nationals Mercea 'Mitch' Ilea, 40, Irinel Popovici, 41, and Treaiam Dumitrache, 50, died after waves of seawater gushed into their boat on the night of August 5-6 2017.

A fourth man on board the James 2 - Elvis Cojocariu - was found the next morning suffering from hypothermia, by a fisherman who was checking his nets.

After a week-long trial, jurors were unable to reach a verdict on the charge of failing to maintain a proper lookout against Marr, 53, of Peterhead.

Judge Christine Laing QC discharged the jury on Monday afternoon following eight hours and 50 minutes of deliberations. She thanked the jurors for their attention and hard work during the case.

The Crown Prosecution Service has seven days to decide if it wishes to pursue a retrial.

