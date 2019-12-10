Man in life-threatening condition after being hit by van

The pedestrian was struck by a white Citroen Dispatch in Aberdeenshire on Monday afternoon.

Injured: The man was struck in Peterhead. Police Scotland

A man has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being hit by a van in Aberdeenshire.

The pedestrian was struck by the white Citroen Dispatch on Kirk Street, Peterhead, at around 12.45pm on Monday.

The road was closed at the junction of St Peter Street for investigation works to be carried out.

Police are appealing for information and have urged witnesses to get in touch.

