Dog shot dead and dumped in woods inside plastic bag

Appeal launched to find out who killed a black and white Border Collie named Nell.

Shot: The dog was found with a bullet wound Scottish SPCA

A dog has been shot dead and tied up in a plastic bag in woodland in Moray.

The black and white Border Collie, called Nell, was found with a bullet wound between Nether Dallachy and Spey Bay, Fochabers.

Scottish SPCA were alerted on November 25 by a member of the public, who had come across the dog's body stuffed in a plastic bag.

An attempt had been made to set the bag on fire.

Lesley Crockett, an inspector at the animal welfare charity, said: "The female dog is a black and white border collie.

"The person who alerted us to the dog found the body around 11am in a plastic feed type bag, which had been taped up and an attempt had been made to set it on fire.

Border Collie: Nell was found in woodland in Moray Scottish SPCA

"A post-mortem showed that the dog had been killed by a single shot but had a very severe mammary tumour which had not been treated. She had also had abdominal surgery within the last six months.

"The dog was microchipped to its previous owner, who had sold her four years previously. From that we know she was nine years old and called Nell.

"It is an offence to fail to provide veterinary treatment for an animal that is sick or injured. We would be keen to speak to the owners to establish the circumstances surrounding Nell's death."

If you have any information about the incident, contact the animal helpline on 03000 999 999.

