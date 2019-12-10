Search for missing 14-year-old last seen leaving school

Concern is growing for Bethany Williamson who was last seen on Tuesday afternoon.

Missing: Bethany was last seen leaving school.

A major search is underway for a missing 14-year-old girl who was last seen leaving school in Dundee.

Concern is growing for Bethany Williamson who was last seen leaving Harris Academy at around 12pm on Tuesday.

The teenager is described as white, around 5ft 4 with a slim build and long red hair.

when last seen she was wearing a black coat, white shirt, red tie, black skirt, black tights and black trainers.

Inspector Ahmad said "Bethany's family and ourselves are becoming increasingly concerned for Bethany's welfare.

"If anyone knows of Bethany's whereabouts, please contact Police on 101 or if Bethany is reading this, please contact Police to let us know you are safe and well."

