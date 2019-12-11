Heavy flooding causes disruption on train services

Engineers have been called to the Earn Viaduct between Gleneagles and Perth.

Disruption: Trains face cancellation SWNS

Train services face cancellation after heavy flooding forced the closure of the line between Gleneagles and Perth.

Network Rail engineers have been called to the Earn Viaduct, between the two areas, after they were advised of "very high water levels below the bridge".

The line is currently closed and will not reopen until staff have completed safety inspections and can confirm the bridge is safe for trains to cross.

A statement said: "Our staff are currently on site at the Earn Viaduct, between Gleneagles and Perth, where our systems have advised us of very high water levels below the bridge.

"The line is currently closed until we can confirm that the bridge is safe for trains to cross."

ScotRail is currently working to organise alternative transport for passengers.