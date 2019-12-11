Aberdeen University's £50m revamp plans take step forward

'Transformational' proposals have been approved by the university's governing court.

Plans: A design concept for the new business school University of Aberdeen

Plans to invest £50m into the Aberdeen University's historic King's College campus have taken a step forward.

The proposals - which include a new home for the business school and changes to the core of the facility - have been approved by the university's governing court.

They will now be subject to formal planning applications, which are expected to be submitted to Aberdeen City Council by spring.

Professor George Boyne, principal and vice-chancellor of the university, said: "This major investment in our campus comes at a time when the university is planning for future growth, and marks the latest phase of a number of improvements to our King's College campus, including our new science teaching building where work is already under way.

"As we plan for the future it is crucial that we remain equipped to meet the needs of modern students with contemporary, flexible and technology-ready facilities that regenerate underused space in our historic campus, while maintaining the unique heritage for which it is renowned.

King's College: Design concept for redevelopment University of Aberdeen

"These are transformational plans that will ensure we continue to provide our students and staff with world class teaching and learning facilities, and will help us attract the best and brightest to Aberdeen.

"Revitalisation of our Old Aberdeen campus also helps support wider city ambitions to ensure our region grows in stature as a destination of choice."

The plans will see the business school relocate from its current home in the MacRobert Building to a new single-site home in the currently dormant Johnston Halls, which will undergo major refurbishment.

Meanwhile, plans to enhance facilities in the immediate area of King's College include a new atrium, with connections to surrounding buildings that will be repurposed to meet the needs of a growing student population.

The work will see improvements to the interiors of a number of areas of King's College, including the Old Senate Wing, Book Stack and Cromwell Tower.

The university is looking to provide quality teaching and learning space, while maintaining the facades of these historic buildings.

