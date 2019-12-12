  • STV
  • MySTV

Call for more laws to support young people with disabilities

Kaye Nicolson Kaye Nicolson

Campaigners say those with additional needs face a 'cliff edge' at the end of their teenage years.

Family: Kate and Wilf Monahan.
Family: Kate and Wilf Monahan. STV

Parents are calling for more robust laws to support young people with disabilities and lifelong health conditions as they leave school.

Campaigners say that youngsters with additional needs face a "cliff edge" at the end of their teenage years.

One person's poor transition into adulthood can cost the public purse an estimated £1m over their lifetime.

Statistics show that they are more likely to be unemployed or end up living in poverty.

Now a bill is going through Holyrood calling for statutory support to aid the transition.

If approved, every young person living with disabilities or serious health conditions would have a tailored plan, and the opportunity to work with a professional up until their 26th birthday.

A dedicated "transitions minister" would be assigned to oversee a national strategy.

Kate Monahan, whose son Wilf has severe special needs, is among the parents supporting the idea.

She struggled to access suitable care for Wilf when his behaviour became more challenging in his mid-teens.

Wilf, now 18, is in residential care in Aberdeen; however Ms Monahan and her husband Jeremy say they had a long journey to get to that point.

They claim they were excluded from Aberdeenshire Council's discussions about his future.

Campaigner: Ms Monahan supports the idea of new laws.
Campaigner: Ms Monahan supports the idea of new laws. STV

Ms Monahan told STV News: "We turned to the social work service and said we need a bit more help now - and in the end we sort of crashed out of education services and were rescued by adult services, and Wilf had to move across to adult services two years early.

"The process itself resulted in us losing educational placement in order to get care - that would never have happened to a mainstream child.

"It was extraordinarily frustrating, and quite frighteningly inaccessible."

She added: "What about when I'm not here anymore to be this advocate, to be the person speaking out?"

Aberdeenshire Council says it won't comment on individual cases.

Bill Scott, of Inclusion Scotland, said: "Having a good transition, having that young person achieve the objectives they set when they were at school, can really have a huge impact on their health - both physical and mental."

A consultation on the bill is running until the end of next month.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.