Would-be shop robber escapes after woman tries to tackle him

The man targeted the newsagents on Court Street, Dundee, at around 4.15pm on Wednesday.

Appeal: Police want to speak to witnesses. Police Scotland

A woman attempted to tackle a would-be robber during a raid on a Dundee newsagents.

The man targeted the store on Court Street at around 4.15pm on Wednesday.

After threatening the 26-year-old shopkeeper and demanding money, he then launched a shelf at the worker before making his escape.

Dundee: The would-be robber targeted the newsagents on Court Street. Google 2019

Police are appealing for witnesses and would like to speak to a man who was in the shop at the time of the incident and a woman who attempted to take on the suspect.

Constable Andrew Findlay said: "Nobody was injured however we're appealing to anyone who has any information about this incident to contact us.

"I'm particularly keen to speak to a man who was in the shop throughout the incident and a woman who attempted to tackle the suspect before he threw the shelf."

