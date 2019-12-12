  • STV
Mother who lured ex-partner to his death 'rightly jailed'

STV

Written ruling explains why ex-girlfriend's ten-year sentence was upheld.

Tasmin Glass: Arranged for killing of ex-partner.
Tasmin Glass: Arranged for killing of ex-partner.

A woman who lured her ex-boyfriend to his death was rightly convicted of his killing, appeal judges said.

Tasmin Glass was jailed for ten years for her part in the brutal death of oil worker Steven Donaldson in June 2018.

She arranged for two accomplices to carry out an attack in Kirriemuir, Angus.

Mr Donaldson, 27, tried to escape, but his spinal cord was severed in two places by a weapon such as a sword or a machete, and then both he and his car were set on fire.

Last month, appeal judges rejected Glass's appeal against her sentence.

On the same day, one of the two men convicted of Mr Donaldson's murder, Steven Dickie, was found dead at HMP Perth.

A written judgment published this week explains why the judges took their decision to reject the appeal.

It read: "We see no reason to disagree with the trial judge's assessment that the appellant had been convicted of a serious offence ...

"We agree with the trial judge that the appellant had to be sentenced accordingly, notwithstanding her young age.

"That being so we cannot regard the sentence imposed, taking it to be the equivalent of something not far short of 11 years detention, as excessive."

It adds: "The appellant comes from a good background. She has a supportive family. She has no previous convictions.

"She has a talent for music. She is the mother of a young child. She is still only 20 years of age.

"Nevertheless, she has been convicted of what the trial judge was fully entitled to describe as a serious offence of culpable homicide.

"Her sentence must reflect that. The appeal is refused."

Glass and her ex-boyfriend Steven Donaldson
Glass and her ex-boyfriend Steven Donaldson

Dickie and Callum Davidson, both 24, were each jailed for life with a minimum of 23 and 24 years respectively for the murder.

Glass was pregnant with Mr Donaldson's baby, but their relationship ended and she began having a sexual relationship with Dickie.

On the night of the murder, Glass lured Mr Donaldson to the Peter Pan Playpark telling him she wanted to talk about their relationship and discuss insurance money she owed him from a written-off car.

Unknown to her ex-boyfriend, she had also arranged for Dickie and Davidson to meet them there.

When they arrived, Glass sped off from the scene and left Mr Donaldson to be murdered.

The offshore worker from Arbroath was taken to the Loch of Kinnordy nature reserve, where the brutal assault continued.

He suffered 26 stab wounds while his jaw was broken, possibly with a baseball bat.

During the trial, prosecutors said Glass facilitated the killing, that both she, Dickie and Davidson all sourced a baseball bat together, before the attack took place.

The court heard Dickie's testimony described as "absurd", that Davidson was a calculating character and Glass used Dickie and Davidson in a web of lies about her relationships.

Judge Lord Pentland told Glass she lured Mr Donaldson to the place where he was attacked and eventually lost his life.

He added: "You returned home where you continued to go on with your normal routine. You showed a chilling coolness.

"You are manipulative and devious in advancing your own interests."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.