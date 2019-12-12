Woman dies in psychiatric hospital sparking police probe

The 50-year-old woman died suddenly at the Carseview Centre in Dundee.

An investigation has been launched into the death of a patient at a psychiatric hospital in Dundee.

The 50-year-old woman died suddenly at the Carseview Centre at Ninewells Hospital on Sunday.

Carseview has been at the centre of an independent inquiry into mental health services in Tayside which is thought to be near completion.

It was commissioned following a campaign by relatives of suicide victims who claimed their loved ones had been turned away from the centre.

Police say there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.

