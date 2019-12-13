Man's body discovered in campervan on major road layby

Police attended following the discovery on the A85, near Comrie, shortly after 4pm on Thursday.

Discovery: A body was found in a campervan. Police Scotland

A man's body has been found in a campervan on a road layby in Perthshire.

Police attended following the discovery on the A85, near the village of Comrie, shortly after 4pm on Thursday.

Officers are treating his death as "unexplained" and said, while formal identification has yet to be carried out, the family of a missing man from West Yorkshire has been informed.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: "We attended at a layby on the A85 near Comrie following the discovery of a body of a man within a campervan vehicle on Thursday, December 12 at 4.10pm.

"His death is being treated as unexplained but there are no apparent suspicious circumstances.

"Formal identification has yet to be carried out but the family of a 54-year-old missing man from West Yorkshire have been informed.

"A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal in due course."

