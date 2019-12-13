Village from classic film moves to safeguard charm

Draft plan seeks to restore Pennan's traditional roofs, windows and doors.

Pennan and its charming architectural features Aberdeenshire Council handout

A village made famous in the movie Local Hero may be in danger of losing its film star looks.

Planners have highlighted several issues which threaten Pennan's charm.

Traditional slate and red-pantile roofs have been replaced with less-authentic concrete tiles over time.

Large boxed-dormer windows have also been installed on some buildings, spoiling the character of the area.

Issue has also been raised with modern-looking uPVC rainwater pipes, gutters, windows and doors.

A draft management plan seeks to restore traditional building materials to maintain Pennan's appearance.

On roofs, the document says: "The use of these materials significantly shape the character and appearance of the conservation area.

"Many pantile roofs have over time been replaced with concrete alternatives giving a less authentic appearance and which are not characteristic of the area.

"The planning authority will therefore seek the retention and reinstatement of more traditional treatments to ensure that both repair work and any new roofs replicate the original forms of construction appropriate in the Pennan conservation area."

Pennan sits within a protected conservation area Aberdeenshire Council

On down pipes and gutters, it adds: "Modern uPVC replacement rainwater goods not only have a detrimental impact on the appearance of properties but are more fragile and prone to accidental damage."

Elsewhere, the plan sets out the need to protect the coastal village from the effects of climate change.

It also states the hope that former traditional cottages are brought back into living use.

Aberdeenshire Council is seeking the views of both residents and visitors on the Pennan conservation area and its draft management plan.

Although there is no suggested change to the designation for Pennan, the consultation will help the council update planning guidance for conservation areas across the region.

The management plan provides concise guidance to property owners and their agents, contractors and developers on policy matters.

An Aberdeenshire Council spokesman said: "The documentation has been created as an aid to help those who intend to carry out works to their property, while outlining the importance of Pennan as a conservation area.

"As in any conservation area, where future works are to be carried out such as new builds, extensions or external alterations, we will seek to ensure traditional high quality materials are used, with non-traditional materials being discouraged to protect and retain the historic character of some of Aberdeenshire's oldest and most unique settlements."

Pennan was one of the locations for Bill Forsyth's classic 1983 film starring Burt Lancaster.

The film won Forsyth a Bafta in 1984 for best director.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.