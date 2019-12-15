Search for missing woman last seen six days ago

Rachel McKinney was last getting off a bus carrying a shopping bag on Monday.

A search is underway for a missing woman who has not been seen in six days.

Rachel McKinney, from Fraserburgh, was last seen getting off the number 57 bus on Crichton Street, Dundee at about 3.05pm on Monday carrying a Primark branded shopping bag.

The 33-year-old, also known as Connor, is described as being around 5ft6 with a slim build and long brown hair bleached at the ends.

When she was last seen she was wearing a purple bomber style jacket, a red bandana round her neck, black leggings with zips across the front and black Adidas trainers.

She also had a recent facial injury to her right cheek and chin area. The injury is 'C' shaped and has a number of stitches applied.

Sergeant Iain Gillies said:

"Following enquiries, we know that she got off a bus on Crichton Street, Dundee on Monday afternoon and we are appealing for further information try and trace her movements.

"Anyone who was on this bus, or remembers seeing a woman matching her description is asked to contact police as soon as possible.

"If Rachel sees this appeal we urge her to get in touch with officers or her family and let us know you are okay.

"Anyone with information should call Police Scotland on 101."

Rachel is known to have connections in the Perth, Aberdeen and Inverness areas, as well as Guildtown, Cairnbulg and Fraserburgh.

