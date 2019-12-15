One injured and caravan destroyed in holiday park blaze

One person was taken to hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

Caravan: Destroyed in fire. Brian Smith

A caravan has been completely destroyed by a fire at a holiday park in Moray.

One person was taken to hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation after the incident that took place at around in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Emergency services attended Melody Brooks Holiday Home Park in Portnockie at around 1am.

The flames were eventually brought under control around an hour later but by that time the caravan had been burned to the ground.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue service say three appliances were sent to the scene and four breathing apparatus, two jets and one hose reel jet were all used.

A spokeswoman said: "The stop message was received at 2.22am."

