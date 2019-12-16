Largest bottle of single malt whisky sold for £15,000

The 105.3 litre bottle of Tomintoul stands at 4ft 9in tall and is able to serve up 5250 drams.

Sold: The bottle of Tomintoul went for £15,000. Just Whisky

The world's largest bottle of single malt whisky has sold at auction for £15,000.

The special 105.3 litre bottle of Tomintoul stands at 4ft 9in tall and is able to serve up 5250 drams.

It took a team of 14 people at the Speyside distillery to fill and close it.

The 14-year-old bottle was part on an online auction with Fife-based auctioneers Just Whisky, which ended on Sunday.

Despite interest from buyers from across the globe, the bottle went to a local bidder.

Graham Crane, director and co-founder of Just Whisky, told STV News: "We're delighted to see the bottle sell.

"We had interested parties from all over the globe, as far away as Singapore.

"In the end the highest bidder was local to Tomintoul who seemed to have their eye on the bottle for many years."

