Teacher accused of assaulting primary school pupils

The 54-year-old woman has been arrested and charged in connection with attacks on two children.

Charged: A teacher has been accused of assaulting two children. Pixabay

A teacher has been accused of assaulting primary school pupils in Aberdeenshire.

Police said the woman, 54, has been arrested and charged in connection with assaults on two children.

She is expected to appear at a later date at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Police can confirm that a 54-year-old woman has been charged in connection with assaults on two children in the Aberdeenshire area.

"The woman is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court at a later date."

