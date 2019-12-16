  • STV
  • MySTV

Beautician crushed by sofa 'thrown from roof'

Jack Thomson

Edita Butkeviciute was on the phone when the sofa fell leaving her with multiple broken bones.

'Terrifying': Edita Butkeviciute has had surgery
'Terrifying': Edita Butkeviciute has had surgery

A beautician was crushed by a sofa which fell from a window above as she took at break at the rear of her shop.

Edita Butkeviciute, 30, was on the phone to her partner Daniel Ferreira in Aberdeen, when the settee fell on top of her leaving her with multiple broken bones.

It is thought she may have been trapped underneath the sofa for somewhere between 30 and 40 minutes, before a man heard her screams and came to her aid.

Paramedics attended and she was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, where doctors said they don't know how she survived the incident.

Mr Ferreira, who lives with his partner in the city's Woodside, described the experience as "really frightening" after she underwent surgery for multiple broken bones.

"She's recovering well," the 31-year-old told STV News. "We are positive but it's been really difficult.

"At least she's alive, the doctors say they don't know how she survived. I'm just glad she's okay. It's been really frightening.

'At least she's alive, the doctors say they don't know how she survived.'
Daniel Ferreira, Edita Butkeviciute's partner

"The surgery was really scary because they weren't sure if she was going to walk again. But it went well and she's going to be fine so that's a big relief. They're making us feel positive.

"For her to be moving her hands, she is lucky. She's progressing well and she's strong. She has always been so strong and positive."

Ms Butkeviciute has worked at Nailco Nail Bar on Union Street for four months.

The incident happened around 1.20pm on December 7 when she went into the company's rear yard to put some rubbish out.

She then called her partner.

When the line went dead, Mr Ferreira, assumed his partner either had to speak to a colleague or there had been issues with the phone network.

He explained: "She was at work so I just thought she was speaking to someone else.

"Sometimes it would cut out because it was the network and she would call straight after but she didn't.

Strong: Her partner says she is positive
Strong: Her partner says she is positive

"Her colleague called me 40 minutes later and she told me there was an accident. I was terrified.

"I just wanted to get to the hospital as soon as possible. When I saw her it was really hard because she is always full of energy but she was in so much pain."

Ms Butkeviciute could now be in hospital for as long as 12 weeks.

Mr Ferreira added: "She has ten pins in the back and she had surgery on her thigh bone.

"The bone in her leg, because it was broken, she had mental and screws in there. She broke her chest bone. Her lung was cut. It will heal.

"They said she will be in hospital for a least 12 weeks. She's strong, positive and full of energy. If she sets her mind on something, she always does it.

"I'm going to help her through it."

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Police in Aberdeen have charged two men aged 31 and 26 after a 30-year-old woman was injured by a sofa that was allegedly thrown from a building in the city centre area on December 7.

"The woman was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary by the Scottish Ambulance Service with serious injuries.

"A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.