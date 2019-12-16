Beautician crushed by sofa 'thrown from roof'

Edita Butkeviciute was on the phone when the sofa fell leaving her with multiple broken bones.

'Terrifying': Edita Butkeviciute has had surgery

A beautician was crushed by a sofa which fell from a window above as she took at break at the rear of her shop.

Edita Butkeviciute, 30, was on the phone to her partner Daniel Ferreira in Aberdeen, when the settee fell on top of her leaving her with multiple broken bones.

It is thought she may have been trapped underneath the sofa for somewhere between 30 and 40 minutes, before a man heard her screams and came to her aid.

Paramedics attended and she was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, where doctors said they don't know how she survived the incident.

Mr Ferreira, who lives with his partner in the city's Woodside, described the experience as "really frightening" after she underwent surgery for multiple broken bones.

"She's recovering well," the 31-year-old told STV News. "We are positive but it's been really difficult.

"At least she's alive, the doctors say they don't know how she survived. I'm just glad she's okay. It's been really frightening.

'At least she's alive, the doctors say they don't know how she survived.' Daniel Ferreira, Edita Butkeviciute's partner

"The surgery was really scary because they weren't sure if she was going to walk again. But it went well and she's going to be fine so that's a big relief. They're making us feel positive.

"For her to be moving her hands, she is lucky. She's progressing well and she's strong. She has always been so strong and positive."

Ms Butkeviciute has worked at Nailco Nail Bar on Union Street for four months.

The incident happened around 1.20pm on December 7 when she went into the company's rear yard to put some rubbish out.

She then called her partner.

When the line went dead, Mr Ferreira, assumed his partner either had to speak to a colleague or there had been issues with the phone network.

He explained: "She was at work so I just thought she was speaking to someone else.

"Sometimes it would cut out because it was the network and she would call straight after but she didn't.

Strong: Her partner says she is positive

"Her colleague called me 40 minutes later and she told me there was an accident. I was terrified.

"I just wanted to get to the hospital as soon as possible. When I saw her it was really hard because she is always full of energy but she was in so much pain."

Ms Butkeviciute could now be in hospital for as long as 12 weeks.

Mr Ferreira added: "She has ten pins in the back and she had surgery on her thigh bone.

"The bone in her leg, because it was broken, she had mental and screws in there. She broke her chest bone. Her lung was cut. It will heal.

"They said she will be in hospital for a least 12 weeks. She's strong, positive and full of energy. If she sets her mind on something, she always does it.

"I'm going to help her through it."

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Police in Aberdeen have charged two men aged 31 and 26 after a 30-year-old woman was injured by a sofa that was allegedly thrown from a building in the city centre area on December 7.

"The woman was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary by the Scottish Ambulance Service with serious injuries.

"A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.