Manhunt after woman left 'shaken' by sexual assault

The 34-year-old was attacked around 2am on Sunday in South Mount Street, Rosemount.

Attack: South Mount Street Google

Police have launched a manhunt after a woman was sexually assaulted in Aberdeen.

Officers said the woman was uninjured but has been left "shaken" by the incident.

The perpetrator is described as being around 5ft 9in tall and of average build.

He was wearing a dark hat with coloured stripes, hooded jacket and carried a backpack.

Detective sergeant Kevin McGhee said: "We have had no similar incidents of this nature reported but we are keen to identify this man as soon as possible and would urge anyone who can help to come forward.

"I would ask anyone who was in the area of Rosemount Viaduct and South Mount Street, heading towards Westburn Park, to think back and let us know if you may have seen a man matching this description."

If you have information contact police on 101.