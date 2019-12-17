School reveals pupils' health conditions during assembly

The students' names were shown on a big screen at Brechin High School in Angus.

Slideshow: The school's headteacher is contacting the parents of pupils affected. Ellia Wilson

A secondary school leaked the names of pupils with autistic spectrum disorder and other health conditions during an assembly slideshow.

An investigation has been launched following the blunder at Brechin High School in Angus on Monday.

The UK Information Commissioner has been told and the school's headteacher is contacting parents of pupils identified "in error".

Brechin High School: The incident is being investigated. Google 2019

An Angus Council spokesman said: "Angus Council can confirm that personal details were inappropriately shared to a pupil-based audience at one of our secondary schools.

"Enquiries are under way to establish the full circumstances of this isolated incident and whether any individual learning requires to be provided.

"The UK Information Commissioner has also been advised.

"The headteacher is in the process of contacting the parents of the young people whose information was shared in error and appropriate support will be provided to and available for any young people affected."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.