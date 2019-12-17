Manufacturer axes more than 100 jobs week before Christmas

Agency workers at Dover Fueling Solutions in Dundee were told the news on Monday.

A Dundee manufacturer has axed more than 100 jobs just a week before Christmas.

Unite regional officer Bob Macgregor claimed the decision was made to protect the core workforce following a drop in orders.

Mr Macgregor, who represents permanent staff at the company, told STV News that contracts the company had hoped for failed to materialise.

It is understood that around 130 people - employed by EN Recruitment - have been affected.

Based at West Pitkerro Industrial Estate, Dover's Dundee facility hosts the bespoke design, engineering and production of fuel dispensers for its global customer base.

Dover, which previously traded as Tokheim UK, has a workforce of around 500 people.

Both Dover Fueling Solutions and EN Recruitment Services declined to comment.

