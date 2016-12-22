  • STV
MSP questions oath proposal as he 'does not feel British'

Aidan Kerr Aidan Kerr

John Mason critical of recommendation into improving social cohesion by Dame Louise Casey.

John Mason: Asked First Minister for her view on the proposal.
An SNP MSP has questioned a proposal to make public officials swear an oath to uphold British values as he does not feel "particularly British".

John Mason asked the First Minister about the proposal by the UK Government's communities secretary Sajid Javid.

Javid's comments came after a recommendation for the oath in a review into improving social cohesion by Dame Louise Casey.

The Glasgow Shettleston MSP said he "did not feel particularly British" when asking the First Minister for her views on the proposals.

Mason asked: "Is the First Minister any clearer than I am as to what British values actually are and whether everyone in Scotland should be expected to have them?

"I, for one, certainly do not feel particularly British."

The First Minister said the oath could, instead of creating social cohesion, exclude people "who do not define their values as being uniquely British".

Sturgeon said: "It is an important issue and, as I said, we respect the work that has been carried out by Dame Louise Casey, which deserves to be given proper consideration.

"I suggest that the UK Government do the same and commit to giving it proper consideration rather than taking the premature step of announcing that all public servants should be compelled to swear an oath. 

"Such an oath potentially risks exclusion of people who do not define their values as being uniquely British.

The First Minister added: "We are committed to supporting their integration into our communities.

"That is not, in my view, done through swearing of oaths but by creating a country where everyone has an opportunity to flourish, where diversity is truly welcomed and celebrated, where we judge people on the contribution that they make to our country while they are here, and where we do not expect them to give up their own identities and backgrounds in the process."

Sturgeon informed MSPs her government has had "no communication from the UK Government" on the proposals.

