MP Jo Cox's widower to deliver alternative Christmas message

ITV

Brendan Cox will call for an end to the 'rise of hatred' in a broadcast on December 25.

The husband of murdered MP Jo Cox will deliver this year's alternative Christmas message - in which he will call for an end to the "rise of hatred".

Brendan Cox, whose politician wife was shot dead in June, will pay tribute to her and touch on the "awful year for our family" in the broadcast on December 25.

But he will also tell viewers that now is the "moment to reach out to somebody that might disagree with us".

The speech will air on Channel 4.

Last month, neo-Nazi Thomas Mair, 53, was convicted of shooting and stabbing to death the 41-year-old mother-of-two in her Batley and Spen constituency days before the EU referendum.

In the message, which is traditionally billed as an alternative to the Queen's annual Christmas Day address, Mr Cox will say: "Jo loved Christmas, the games, the traditions, the coming together of friends and family and above all the excitement of our kids.

"This year we'll try to remember how lucky we were to have Jo in our lives for so long - and not how unlucky we were to have her taken from us.

"2016 has been an awful year for our family, and it's been a divisive one for the wider world."

He will say that "fascism, xenophobia, extremism and terrorism" had made the world "divided" and feel "threatened" and that "these trends could threaten the fundamental freedoms, and democracy that our grandparents fought for".

But he will add: "That isn't how it has to be.

"Just as it has become apparent that tolerance and tolerant societies are only as strong as their defenders - there is nothing inevitable about the rise of hatred.

"Instead of being a turning point for the worse, 2016 could be a wake-up call that brings us back together.

Channel 4 has broadcast a Christmas Day message since 1993.

In previous years, it has been delivered by whistle-blower Edward Snowden, the parents of murdered teenager Stephen Lawrence, campaigner Katie Piper and reality star Sharon Osbourne.

