UK economy up 0.6% in first three months after Brexit vote

The Office for National Statistics has revised up its latest growth figures.

Growing: The Treasury had warned voters of an economic slump after Brexit. Reuters

The UK economy grew by 0.6% in the first three months after the country voted to leave the European Union, new figures show.

The Office for National Statistics has revised up its latest growth figures from 0.5%.

Before the referendum, the Treasury warned the public if it voted to leave the EU then the economy would contract by 0.1%.

In its worst case scenario, the UK Government warned the country could suffer a "severe shock" from voting to exit the EU.

It predicted under these set of circumstances the UK economy would shrink by 1% in the first three months after the referendum.

Then-Chancellor George Osborne said: "The analysis in this document comes to a clear central conclusion: a vote to leave would represent an immediate and profound shock to our economy.

"That shock would push our economy into a recession and lead to an increase in unemployment of around 500,000, GDP would be 3.6% smaller, average real wages would be lower, inflation higher, sterling weaker, house prices would be hit and public borrowing would rise compared with a vote to remain."

Unemployment has fallen slightly across the UK since June's referendum, falling from 4.9% to 4.8%.

Scottish unemployment has risen in the last quarter from 4.7% to 5.3%.

