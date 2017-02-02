Holyrood to have non-binding vote on triggering Brexit

Debate will send a 'resounding message that Scotland’s future is in Europe,' says minister.

Brexit: Holyrood to debate Bill (file pic). PA Wire

The Scottish Parliament is to vote on the UK Government's Bill to trigger Article 50 and start the Brexit process, it has emerged.

MSPs will debate the Bill on Tuesday February 7 before delivering a non-binding verdict.

The Scottish Government's Brexit minister Mike Russell said by debating the Bill Holyrood would send a "resounding message that Scotland's future is in Europe".

It comes after Wednesday's Westminster vote, which saw the European Union (Notification Of Withdrawal) Bill backed by 498 MPs to 114.

Just one of Scotland's 59 MPs voted for the Bill, Scottish secretary David Mundell.

In the referendum, 62% of people in Scotland voted to remain in the EU.

Mr Russell said: "The people of Scotland did not vote for Brexit, and only one of the nation's 59 MPs has now backed the UK Government by voting for the triggering Article 50.

"It is now essential that the Scottish Parliament's views are heard prior to the end of the Committee Stage of the Article 50 Bill in the House of Commons, so we will lodge a motion to allow Parliament to express its view.

"The Prime Minister has made numerous statements and commitments to Scotland that there would be an agreed UK-wide approach to Brexit. And the UK Government has now published a white paper which claims 'The UK Government acts in the interests of the whole UK'.

"Those claims will only be meaningful if the voice of Scotland's Parliament is respected."

A UK Government spokeswoman said: "The Scottish Parliament is free to debate any issue it chooses, and indeed has discussed Brexit on many occasions.

"Scotland's 59 MPs will scrutinise and vote on the European Union (Notification of Withdrawal) Bill, which relates to reserved matters under the devolution settlement.

"We will continue our engagement with the Scottish Government, and with people and groups across Scotland, as we prepare to leave the EU and secure the best deal for the UK as a whole."

