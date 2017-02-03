Nicola Sturgeon is 'not a natural political gambler'

A few months ago, I was invited by a couple of very good friends who are SNP MSPs to attend a constituency race night.

We had a terrific time, though I have to admit that the betting on horses running round a track on a projected screen left me completely baffled. I blindly chucked down a few quid and, inevitably, lost.

Nicola Sturgeon often attends SNP functions but she wasn't at this particular one. If she does go to this sort of event, I wonder if she's as clueless about how to play the virtual gee-gees as I was.

One thing is for sure though: If she does, it'll be the closest she's ever come to gambling.

Our First Minister is not by nature a risk taker. Caution is her middle name. In normal times, everything she does is calculated and deconstructed.

Any idea or argument is methodically taken to pieces, examined, stress tested and then carefully put back together again before a decision is or is not made.

These, though are not normal times. The combination of Brexit and Donald Trump means we are facing a new global order of closed doors, closed minds and dragons hiding around every corner.

Europe is going through the biggest crisis since Suez and it isn't going to end any time soon.

None of us knows what the future holds and Sturgeon is no wiser than the rest of us on this.

Brexit is going to have huge, incalculable consequences for the UK and Scotland.

The Commons may now be getting a vote on Article 50 but we still have a woeful lack of detail about what our future relations with the European Union will be like and the economic, political and social damage which is surely coming down the pipe at us.

Of course, a second independence referendum was always going to be at the centre of the First Minister's narrative following the Brexit vote last June.

I suspect that her uncharacteristically blunt assertion that a new vote was "highly likely" is a comment she now regrets as it created an instant petard for her to hoist herself on.

This careful, one-step-at-a-time politician is now playing dice for the highest of stakes.

So far, she has prevaricated elegantly on a second independence referendum, apparently edging towards it and then stepping back again.

This is completely understandable but it's not sustainable indefinitely. A hard choice will have to be made - does she go back to the people and if so, when?

Of course, Sturgeon is a masterful politician. She has spent her adult life working for independence and she remains as committed to it as she ever was.

Her belief in it may be based on pragmatism rather than blood-and-soil conviction but it's real and deeply embedded nevertheless.

Her problem is that a Yes vote looks as far away now as it did in 2014. The polls really haven't shifted at all, with public opinion still hovering around the 55-45 split in favour of No.

According to a survey in The Sunday Times a few days ago, just 27% want another vote on independence before the UK leaves the EU.

Arguably even more worrying for the First Minister and the SNP is that 39% of those questioned, including 35% of 2014 Yes voters, want Brexit.

And nearly a third don't want a future independent Scotland to rejoin the EU.

So we know that at present, the landscape for the SNP for another referendum is pretty bleak. Andrew Collier

With this cold reality having to be faced, there are suggestions that a strategy rethink is going on at the top level of the party.

Already we have seen a shift in SNP tone from demands that Scotland should stay in the EU to a softer call for it to stay in the single market.

Rumours abound that we could see this softened further to an application for membership of the EEA or EFTA, on the basis this might appease Scottish Eurosceptics and bring them back to Yes.

But it would be a big and controversial change and, if she adopted it, Nicola would be accused of back pedalling to a lowest common denominator in a cynical attempt to try and get independence through.

So we know that at present, the landscape for the SNP for another referendum is pretty bleak. The public will doesn't seem to be there, the economy is in worse shape than it was in 2014 and our exports to the rest of the UK are four times greater than to the EU.

All these issues would be ruthlessly exploited by a No campaign, along with other unfinished business from three years ago such as which currency we'd use and how we would balance the books.

It would be a brutal, nasty bare knuckle fight which would make the last time round look like an exercise in Benedictine meditation.

It's hardly surprising that so many people say they don't want to go through that again.

So what does Nicola Sturgeon do? She sits and waits for her moment. To an extent, time is the one thing she has in her favour. We've not seen any actual damage from Brexit yet, it's just been smoke and small arms fire.

At least a couple of people I know who were committed No voters back in 2014 have said they will now vote for independence... Andrew Collier

Once the withdrawal process starts, then people will start to feel real pain. Jobs will be lost, companies will move out and prices will rise as the pound slumps further.

This is going to concentrate minds and make people think again about the kind of country and society they want to live in.

Another factor which will also have an impact is Donald Trump's presidency.

Any trade deal he does with a supplicant UK is going to be on his terms and his terms alone.

This is almost certain to involve US private sector access to the NHS. In other words, a sort of mutant son of the Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership (TTIP) with an added sting in its tail.

Interestingly, Theresa May's embarrassing and undignified submission to Trump in Washington last month already seems to be having an effect here in Scotland.

At least a couple of people I know who were committed No voters back in 2014 have said they will now vote for independence, citing this new one-sided and clumsy Atlanticism as the cause.

All this should, in theory at least, push backing for a Yes this time round over the 50% threshold - perhaps comfortably so. But Sturgeon's window of opportunity is not infinite.

Indeed, she will face the next Holyrood elections in 2021 with no guarantee she will win. However, Scotland and the UK will be very different countries by then and it is impossible at this stage to predict outcomes.

Nicola Sturgeon has the chance to succeed where Alex Salmond failed. Get it right this time and she will have her name carved into Scottish history.

Get it wrong and she will be gone within hours, her political career over and with independence off the table for at least a generation.

So this instinctively careful, measured and meticulous politician is going to need to bet the farm on her own and her country's future.

Can she do it? Is she prepared, in the words of Kipling, to meet with "triumph and disaster, and treat those two imposters just the same?"

She has the mettle. It remains to be seen if she has the will. In time, amid the coming wreck of matter and the clash of worlds, we shall know.

Comment by Andrew Collier. Collier is a freelance writer and broadcaster having returned to journalism after working for five years as a communications strategist for the SNP. He was also a speechwriter for Alex Salmond and Nicola Sturgeon.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.