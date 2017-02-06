  • STV
  • MySTV

MSPs urge bespoke immigration deal for Scotland post-Brexit

STV

The European committee is calling on the Scottish and UK governments to work together.

Holyrood: Committee calls for bespoke immigration solution.
Holyrood: Committee calls for bespoke immigration solution.

The Scottish and UK governments should consider a bespoke solution for immigration policy in Scotland following Brexit, a Holyrood committee has said.

The European committee said the demographic risk Scotland faces if the number of EU migrants drops is "more acute" than for the UK as a whole.

A cross-party committee report states the 181,000 EU nationals in Scotland are suffering "imposed uncertainty" over their right to remain living and working in the country and calls for the UK Government to allow them to stay without delay.

However, the committee's view was not unanimous, with two dissenting Conservative members who disagreed with the report's findings and argued instead for a sectoral approach to immigration rather than a geographic one.

The report states: "As the majority are of working age, they have increased the size of the working population in Scotland and offset the effects of an ageing population. With higher fertility rates, they have also helped reverse population decline.

"The committee therefore believes that there are acute risks to Scotland of a loss of the existing EU migrants or a decline in future migration.

"The committee heard of the precedents in countries such as Canada, Australia and Switzerland for different immigration policies within a state and believes that this must be considered for Scotland, and other parts of the UK, following the UK's withdrawal from the European Union."

The report highlights that more than 30,000 EU migrants work in hotels, distribution or restaurants while 20,000 are employed in public administration, education and health.

Committee convener Joan McAlpine said: "The 181,000 EU migrants who have made their home in Scotland - not to mention Scots living in the EU - are effectively living in a state of limbo while they wait to hear what will happen to them after Brexit.

"EU migration has helped reverse a decline in the Scottish population, particularly amongst people of working age. A 'hard Brexit' runs the risk of driving this valuable group of European citizens out of Scotland.

"That will have a devastating effect on the communities where EU citizens have made their home, businesses and key sectors of our economy.

"We're therefore calling on the UK and Scottish governments to identify a differentiated solution for immigration policy in Scotland after Brexit as soon as possible."

The two dissenting members of the committee, Jackson Carlaw MSP and Rachael Hamilton MSP, said: "The report does not reflect our view on immigration policy in Scotland.

"Committee members were divided on the question of a so-called 'differentiated' immigration policy in Scotland.

"The view of the Scottish Conservative party is that a sectoral approach to immigration - not a geographic one - is the best way forward to meet skills and demographic needs within the UK."

A Scottish Government spokesman said: "We welcome this report, which highlights the importance of EU migration to Scotland and the Scottish economy.

"EU nationals make a valuable contribution to our society, culture and economy, adding to the diversity of our communities and supporting local businesses and jobs.

"We want EU nationals in Scotland to feel settled and secure and we continue to urge the UK Government to provide assurances that their immigration status and rights will not change in the future.

"Any move to strictly limit migration, whether from within or beyond the EU, has the potential to seriously harm our economy.

"There is a growing support for Scotland to be able to determine our own immigration policy, and the proposals we published in December would see immigration devolved.

"These proposals are designed to keep Scotland in the single market even if the rest of the UK leaves."

A UK Government spokesman said: "As we leave the EU, we must face the future together as one United Kingdom.

"We're clear that we want protect the status of EU nationals already living here, and the only circumstances in which that wouldn't be possible is if UK citizens' rights in European member states were not protected in return."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.