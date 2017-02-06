  • STV
Footballers rape case could be examined by justice committee

Aidan Kerr Aidan Kerr

The pair were ruled to be rapists in a civil case after the Crown earlier decided not to prosecute.

Rape: David Goodwillie and David Robertson were ruled to be rapists in a civil case. STV

A committee of MSPs could examine what the justice system could learn from a successful civil pursuit of a rape case against two footballers.

David Goodwillie and David Robertson were ruled to be rapists at the Court of Session last month and ordered to pay their victim, Denise Clair, £100,000 in damages.

Ms Clair pursued the civil action against the pair after the Crown decided not to prosecute.

The 30-year-old said the footballers raped her at a flat in Armadale, in West Lothian, after a night out in nearby Bathgate in 2011.

Green MSP John Finnie, who sits on Holyrood's justice committee, says the case raises a number of issues.

He said: "I am keen to discuss with colleagues what we can learn from because there is an understandable concern, with many holding the view, that criminal law should be used to deal with crimes, not civil law.

"This case gives rise to a number of issues, not least that the victim feels let down by the criminal justice system and, of course, the potential signals it sends to victims of heinous sex crimes. In Scotland in 2015/16 1,809 rapes and attempted rapes were reported to the police, but there were only 216 prosecutions and 104 convictions.

"The justice committee could write to the lord advocate and ministers for their views. It could hold an evidence session with interested parties - such as Rape Crisis Scotland.

"If the committee is unwilling to pick up on the issue it would be my intention to raise the matter directly with the justice secretary."

One aspect which STV News understands Finnie is keen to examine is why it took six years for the pair to be found to be rapists.

Simon Di Rollo QC, senior counsel for Ms Clair, said after the judgment: "It was incredibly brave of Ms Clair to have brought the action, in which, unlike in a criminal case, she did not enjoy anonymity.

"The case illustrates the importance of the 2009 Sexual Offences (Scotland) Act which clearly spells out that free agreement to sexual activity cannot be given while a person is incapable because of the effect of alcohol.

"The court accepted that Ms Clair was incapable and that anyone dealing with her would have known that."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.