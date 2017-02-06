Royal College of Midwives issues warning to government in its annual report.

Maternity: The Royal College of Midwives said Scotland can 'do better'.

Scotland's maternity services are "beginning to buckle", the Royal College of Midwives (RCM) has warned.

The RCM issued the warning in its annual report on midwifery across the UK.

Services in Scotland are under stress from increasing demand as births become more complex due to older and more obese mothers compared to previous years.

Births to women in their late 30s have increased by more than 2000 over the past 17 years while births to women aged 40 or more have increased by around 1000 in the same period.

RCM Scotland director Mary Ross-Davie said: "Compared to England, Scotland is doing well in terms of midwife numbers. However, we can do better and more are needed.

"We have to stop Scotland facing the shortage of midwives that has blighted England for over a decade. We will do this by ensuring that all those midwives heading for retirement are replaced in good time. This needs careful planning for the future, but it needs doing now.

"We have serious public health issues in Scotland with high levels of obesity and smoking in pregnancy among many other issues.

"With older mothers, it is the women, of course, who will decide when they get pregnant, and we support whatever choices they make. What is important is that we have the right numbers of staff and resources to give all of these women the best possible care.

"Scotland's maternity services are very good but there are signs that it is beginning to buckle as demand rises."

Last month three pregnant women were diverted from the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow to other hospitals as its maternity services were at capacity.

The report was welcomed by the Scottish Government, despite the warning of a buckling midwifery service.

Health secretary Shona Robison said: "The College's report recognises that the government has consistently increased student midwife numbers over the last few years and acknowledges that Scotland has continued to maintain an appropriate sized workforce when compared to other parts of the UK.

"However, we recognise that challenges still remain and will continue to work with the College to shape our student midwife numbers and the future direction of midwifery policy in Scotland."

