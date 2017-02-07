  • STV
Brexit vote 'one of the most important in Holyrood history'

Aidan Kerr Aidan Kerr

Nicola Sturgeon speaks out as MSPs prepare to vote on triggering Article 50.

Nicola Sturgeon: The SNP leader has called on MSPs to 'reaffirm' the voice of the Scottish people.
A vote by MSPs on the Prime Minister Theresa May's plans to trigger Brexit is "one of the most significant votes in the history of the Scottish Parliament", Nicola Sturgeon has said.

Holyrood politicians will debate a motion calling for a halt on legislation at Westminster to empower the Prime Minister to trigger Article 50.

The motion has been put forward by the Scottish Government's Brexit minister Michael Russell.

Mr Russell accuses the UK Government in the motion of failing to set out any "provision for effective consultation with the devolved administrations on reaching an agreed UK approach to the negotiations on implementing Article 50".

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said: "This is one of the most significant votes in the history of the Scottish Parliament since devolution.

"The people of Scotland voted decisively to remain in the EU - and only one of Scotland's 59 MPs at Westminster has now backed the triggering of Article 50.

"This Holyrood debate is a chance for our national parliament to reaffirm the voice of the people of Scotland and make clear that, as a nation, we oppose the catastrophic hard Brexit now being pursued by the Tories at Westminster.

"It has never been the case that the Scottish Parliament or any of the devolved legislatures had a veto over Brexit - but this vote is far more than symbolic. It is a key test of whether Scotland's voice is being listened to and whether our wishes can be accommodated within the UK process.

"We have put forward compromise proposals showing how we can keep our place in the single market, and we have also been told repeatedly that Scotland is an equal partner in the UK - now is the time for the UK Government to match that rhetoric with action.

"If the Scottish Parliament votes against triggering Article 50 and the UK Government ignores Holyrood, then people across Scotland will be right to start thinking about how our national interests are best served."

Mr Russell made the move despite the Supreme Court ruling that Article 50 was a reserved matter over which Holyrood does not have competence.

The motion, if passed, will therefore not be a legal obstacle for the UK Government.

A spokesman for the UK Government said: "The Scottish Parliament is free to debate any issue it chooses, and indeed has discussed Brexit on many occasions.

"Scotland's 59 MPs will scrutinise and vote on the European Union (Notification of Withdrawal) Bill‎, which relates to reserved matters under the devolution settlement.

"The UK Government will continue our engagement with the Scottish Government and with people and groups across Scotland as we prepare to leave the EU to secure the best deal for Scotland and the UK."

Scottish Labour leader Kezia Dugdale said her party's MSPs will support the Scottish Government's motion but will put forward an amendment which says Scotland should remain as part of the UK.

Ms Dugdale's call to delay Article 50 puts her at odds with her party's UK leader, Jeremy Corbyn, who supports triggering the legal mechanism and placed a three-line whip on his MPs last week to vote for it.

Scotland's only Labour MP, Ian Murray, and 46 others rebelled against their UK leader's position and voted to block the start of Brexit at Westminster.

