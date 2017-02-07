  • STV
  • MySTV

Football child sex abuse victims 'frightened' to speak out

Aidan Kerr Aidan Kerr

Former professional footballers in Scotland say they were abused but fear going public.

Football: Police Scotland are investigating 130 cases of alleged child sex abuse.
Football: Police Scotland are investigating 130 cases of alleged child sex abuse.

Former professional footballers who were sexually abused are "frightened" to speak out, MSPs have been told.

Professional Football Association Scotland (PFA) chief Fraser Wishart revealed abuse survivors have contacted his organisation in recent months.

More than 20 former footballers have gone public in recent months to report abuse in England.

However, no Scottish ex-professional has publicly disclosed historical abuse during this time.

In a written statement to MSPs, the association said: "PFA Scotland has received a small number of calls from ex-professionals who have been victims of historic abuse but we have heard anecdotally that there are more ex-professionals who are victims but not willing to come forward.

"This may be as their family and friends are unaware or they may not wish their name to become public, which is always a chance when there is such media scrutiny."

https://stv.tv/news/scotland/1378002-scottish-fa-meet-abuse-survivors-ahead-of-independent-review/ | default

Mr Wishart told Holyrood's health and sport committee on Tuesday that the victims were "frightened" at the response if they publicly disclose alleged historical abuse.

He said: "The players who came forward in England showed huge bravery and sometimes it just takes one person to come forward. In England there have been high-profile players who have come forward, four or five of them now who are well known - a couple of them England internationals.

"We have not had that in Scotland. Now, is that because of the environment? Is it because there is not support there? I do not know."

https://stv.tv/news/scotland/1373890-scottish-fa-calls-on-football-child-abuse-victims-to-speak-out/ | default

Wishart added: "I think there is an issue around the media profile as well. I think that is very, very difficult. Football in Scotland is so high profile. That might be an issue.

"How deep it is? I can only guess. As I have said in my evidence, there are, I have been told, ex-professionals who are not willing to come forward because they are a wee bit frightened of the environment. They are frightened at what happens to them next.

"Do they have to go speak to the police? Do they have to go speak in court? What happens if it reaches the newspaper that is where I think football has a key role."

MSPs also heard that 949 youth football coaches have yet to go through safeguarding checks in Scotland.

Scottish Youth Football Association chief executive David Little said he is "concerned" about the incomplete Protecting Vulnerable Group (PVG) checks.

Police Scotland is currently investigating 130 reports of child sexual abuse in football.

https://stv.tv/news/scotland/1375793-police-investigate-over-100-football-child-sex-abuse-reports/ | default

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.