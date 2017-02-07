Football child sex abuse victims 'frightened' to speak out

Former professional footballers in Scotland say they were abused but fear going public.

Football: Police Scotland are investigating 130 cases of alleged child sex abuse.

Former professional footballers who were sexually abused are "frightened" to speak out, MSPs have been told.

Professional Football Association Scotland (PFA) chief Fraser Wishart revealed abuse survivors have contacted his organisation in recent months.

More than 20 former footballers have gone public in recent months to report abuse in England.

However, no Scottish ex-professional has publicly disclosed historical abuse during this time.

In a written statement to MSPs, the association said: "PFA Scotland has received a small number of calls from ex-professionals who have been victims of historic abuse but we have heard anecdotally that there are more ex-professionals who are victims but not willing to come forward.

"This may be as their family and friends are unaware or they may not wish their name to become public, which is always a chance when there is such media scrutiny."

Mr Wishart told Holyrood's health and sport committee on Tuesday that the victims were "frightened" at the response if they publicly disclose alleged historical abuse.

He said: "The players who came forward in England showed huge bravery and sometimes it just takes one person to come forward. In England there have been high-profile players who have come forward, four or five of them now who are well known - a couple of them England internationals.

"We have not had that in Scotland. Now, is that because of the environment? Is it because there is not support there? I do not know."

Wishart added: "I think there is an issue around the media profile as well. I think that is very, very difficult. Football in Scotland is so high profile. That might be an issue.

"How deep it is? I can only guess. As I have said in my evidence, there are, I have been told, ex-professionals who are not willing to come forward because they are a wee bit frightened of the environment. They are frightened at what happens to them next.

"Do they have to go speak to the police? Do they have to go speak in court? What happens if it reaches the newspaper that is where I think football has a key role."

MSPs also heard that 949 youth football coaches have yet to go through safeguarding checks in Scotland.

Scottish Youth Football Association chief executive David Little said he is "concerned" about the incomplete Protecting Vulnerable Group (PVG) checks.

Police Scotland is currently investigating 130 reports of child sexual abuse in football.

