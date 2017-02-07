Brexit: Holyrood votes against triggering Article 50

The Prime Minister has vowed to begin process of leaving EU before the end of March.

Brexit: Theresa May and Nicola Sturgeon are at odds over EU exit.

MSPs have voted against Prime Minister Theresa May triggering Brexit, claiming devolved administrations were not properly consulted.

The Scottish Government's Brexit minister, Michael Russell, put forward the motion at Holyrood on Tuesday.

MSPs voted in favour of the motion and a Green amendment casting doubt on the UK Government's ability to get a deal with the European Union within two years.

The amended motion was passed by 90 votes for and just 34 MSPs against.

Three Labour MSPs - Elaine Smith, Neil Findlay and Richard Leonard - joined with 31 Conservatives in their opposition to the motion, despite their party leader Kezia Dugdale calling on her members to back it.

Tuesday's vote will not delay Mrs May's plan to trigger Article 50 before the end of next month after the Supreme Court ruled starting Brexit was a reserved matter. This means the UK Government does not need to gain Holyrood's consent.

Despite the Holyrood vote's limited practical impact, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said it would count as "one of the most significant votes in the history of the Scottish Parliament".

Mr Russell said: "This debate, in Scotland's own Parliament, gives MSPs the opportunity to speak loudly and clearly. To say to the UK, to Europe and the world that we oppose the catastrophic hard Brexit now being pursued by the Tories at Westminster.

"It has never been the case that the Scottish Parliament or any of the devolved legislatures had a veto over Brexit. But this vote is more than symbolic.

"It's a key test of whether Scotland's voice is being listened to, whether our wishes can be accommodated within the UK process."

When summing up his arguments, Mr Russell accused the 31 Conservative MSPs of "talking down Scotland".

But Conservative chief whip John Lamont said: "The Scottish Government's default point is to try to manufacture a grievance out of nothing.

"Despite the rhetoric from the Scottish Government, the reality is there is plenty of opportunity to engage in the process of the UK leaving the EU."

He added: "In response, we have a First Minister and a Scottish Government which is always unhappy after every meeting and is refusing to engage constructively.

"It is clear that the Prime Minister has tried to give the Scottish Government every opportunity to engage in this process.

"I can see no compromise in the SNP's positions, they are obsessed with stocking up the politics of grievance and their agenda for independence and nothing else."

Scottish Labour put forward an amendment which included references to Scotland staying part of the UK. This was rejected by 102 votes to 20, with two MSPs abstaining.

