Indyref2: UK Government 'prepares for referendum in 2018'

Downing Street is anticipating the demand from First Minister Nicola Sturgeon in forthcoming talks.

Referendum: Theresa May and Nicola Sturgeon will need to agree a deal for a second referendum to take place. PA and SWNS

The UK Government is preparing for negotiations with the Scottish Government to hold a second independence referendum in August 2018, according to reports.

Downing Street is believed to be co-ordinating its approach over forthcoming talks with the First Minster over a referendum with the Scotland Office and with senior Scottish Conservatives.

A senior Conservative source told The Courier that the talks are "about making sure we are calm and collected ahead of any negotiations".

It is understood the strategy revolves around Nicola Sturgeon demanding a second vote to be held on the constitutional question in autumn 2018.

When approached by STV News, Downing Street, the Scotland Office and the Scottish Conservatives did not deny the talks were taking place, with all questioning whether a second vote should take place.

The Scottish Parliament does not hold the power to organise an independence referendum and must gain permission from the UK Government to hold one through a legal instrument called a section 30 order. No request from the devolved administration has been made for an order at present.

Both parties agreed the terms of the first independence referendum through the Edinburgh Agreement.

Scottish Conservative leader spoke to STV News in October about a future Edinburgh Agreement and said Downing Street should think about its approach to any t­­alks and "would be well served to be very clear about what they have to have in it".

A UK Government spokeswoman said: "There has been no call for a second independence referendum.

"The question is not whether there could be one but whether there should be - and the answer to that is a clear No.

"The Scottish people are clear they don't want another divisive referendum and the threat of one is causing uncertainty for the economy."

A senior Scottish Government source said: "It is significant that the UK Government appear to accept the mandate that clearly exists for a referendum.

Last week the First Minister refused to rule out calling for a second independence in March.

Next month will see both the triggering of Article 50 to begin the formal Brexit process and her party's conference in Glasgow.

She said: "'I'll do what needs to be done to protect Scotland's position.

"We are running out of time for this process. It can't go on indefinitely and it won't go on indefinitely."

