  • STV
  • MySTV

Indyref2: UK Government 'prepares for referendum in 2018'

Aidan Kerr Aidan Kerr

Downing Street is anticipating the demand from First Minister Nicola Sturgeon in forthcoming talks.

Referendum: Theresa May and Nicola Sturgeon will need to agree a deal for a second referendum to take place.
Referendum: Theresa May and Nicola Sturgeon will need to agree a deal for a second referendum to take place. PA and SWNS

The UK Government is preparing for negotiations with the Scottish Government to hold a second independence referendum in August 2018, according to reports.

Downing Street is believed to be co-ordinating its approach over forthcoming talks with the First Minster over a referendum with the Scotland Office and with senior Scottish Conservatives.

A senior Conservative source told The Courier that the talks are "about making sure we are calm and collected ahead of any negotiations".

It is understood the strategy revolves around Nicola Sturgeon demanding a second vote to be held on the constitutional question in autumn 2018.

When approached by STV News, Downing Street, the Scotland Office and the Scottish Conservatives did not deny the talks were taking place, with all questioning whether a second vote should take place.

The Scottish Parliament does not hold the power to organise an independence referendum and must gain permission from the UK Government to hold one through a legal instrument called a section 30 order. No request from the devolved administration has been made for an order at present.

Both parties agreed the terms of the first independence referendum through the Edinburgh Agreement.

Scottish Conservative leader spoke to STV News in October about a future Edinburgh Agreement and said Downing Street should think about its approach to any t­­alks and "would be well served to be very clear about what they have to have in it".

https://stv.tv/news/politics/1368857-davidson-there-should-not-be-a-blanket-refusal-to-indyref2/ | default

A UK Government spokeswoman said: "There has been no call for a second independence referendum.

"The question is not whether there could be one but whether there should be - and the answer to that is a clear No.

"The Scottish people are clear they don't want another divisive referendum and the threat of one is causing uncertainty for the economy."

A senior Scottish Government source said: "It is significant that the UK Government appear to accept the mandate that clearly exists for a referendum.

Last week the First Minister refused to rule out calling for a second independence in March.

Next month will see both the triggering of Article 50 to begin the formal Brexit process and her party's conference in Glasgow.

She said: "'I'll do what needs to be done to protect Scotland's position.

"We are running out of time for this process. It can't go on indefinitely and it won't go on indefinitely."

https://stv.tv/news/politics/1379431-sturgeon-refuses-to-rule-out-calling-indyref2-in-march/ | default

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.