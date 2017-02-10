  • STV
  • MySTV

Daughter of 'Britain's Schindler' wants refugee scheme reverse

ITV

Barbara Winton, whose father saved hundreds of children from Nazi Germany, pleaded to Theresa May.

Barbara with her father (centre) and Alfred Dubs (left), one of the saved children, pictured in 2014
Barbara with her father (centre) and Alfred Dubs (left), one of the saved children, pictured in 2014 PA

The daughter of "Britain's Schindler" has called on Theresa May to reverse the closure of the Dubs refugee scheme.

Barbara Winton issued a personal plea to the Prime Minister after it was announced that the number of lone child refugees coming to the UK will be capped.

Sir Nicholas Winton, Barbara's English stockbroker father, helped 669 mostly Jewish children flee Nazi-occupied Czechoslovakia just before the outbreak of the Second World War.

In a letter to the Prime Minister, she wrote: "Donald Trump's refugee ban echoes the terrible failures of the human spirit that, on the eve of the Second World War, saw country after country close its borders to Jewish refugees in urgent need of protection.

"My father ... knew that each and every one of us share in a responsibility to our fellow men and women, a responsibility to offer sanctuary those fleeing persecution.

"'If it's not impossible', he used to say, 'then surely something could and something must be done'."

The so-called Dubs Amendment, named after its architect the Labour peer Lord Alf Dubs, requires the Government to relocate unaccompanied refugee children from other countries in Europe.

Lord Alf was one of the children saved by Sir Nicholas.

Children escaping Nazi Germany on the 'Kindertransport' in 1937
Children escaping Nazi Germany on the 'Kindertransport' in 1937 PA

It emerged on Wednesday that a total of 350 youngsters will arrive under the scheme, sparking a furious backlash from campaigners and politicians who had originally campaigned for 3,000 to resettled.

Ms Winton went on: "The Government has now announced the total figure of children to be helped through Alf's amendment and, sadly, has announced a close to the programme.

"Every single child's life is worth every single thing we can give. That the country has taken any of these children show my father's spirit lives on.

"As my father's MP, I know he deeply valued the relationship he had with you towards the end of his life, and at his memorial you very generously described him as 'an enduring example of the difference that good people can make even in the darkest of times' and said 'I hope that his life will serve as an inspiration for us all ... and encourage us to do the right thing'.

"As the world once again teeters on the edge of dark times, I ask you to remember those words."

A reception for Kindertransport refugees in London in 2013
A reception for Kindertransport refugees in London in 2013 PA

Controversy erupted over the Dubs scheme after it emerged that it would come to an end after 150 unaccompanied children are brought to Britain, on top of 200 who have already arrived through the programme.

The Government was not tied under the amendment to any specific figure, but the announcement on Wednesday drew an angry response from critics who expected the final number to be far higher.

The Archbishop of Canterbury said he was "saddened and shocked" at the Government's decision to limit the number to 350.

Mrs May insisted the Government's approach to assisting refugees is "absolutely right".

Home Secretary Amber Rudd defended the approach to the Dubs scheme - saying British and French authorities feared it was acting as a "pull factor" for children to head to the UK and provided opportunities for people-traffickers.

The Home Office has insisted it is not giving up on vulnerable children and youngsters will continue to arrive from around the world through other resettlement schemes and the asylum system.

In total, more than 900 unaccompanied children were transferred to the UK from Europe last year.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.