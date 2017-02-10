  • STV
  • MySTV

SNP wants 'Donald Trump-style economic wall', says Tory MSP

Aidan Kerr Aidan Kerr

Ross Thomson claims Scottish Government's efforts to stay in the single market are 'daft'.

Top Trumps: Nicola Sturgeon efforts to keep Scotland in the single market has been likened to Donald Trump's border wall.
Top Trumps: Nicola Sturgeon efforts to keep Scotland in the single market has been likened to Donald Trump's border wall. PA and Wonderlane

The SNP plan to stay in the European single market would create "a Donald Trump-style economic wall" between Scotland and the rest of the UK, a Conservative MSP has said.

Ross Thomson, who supported Leave during the European Union referendum, made the claim in a letter to SNP MSP Kevin Stewart.

It came in response to a letter from Mr Stewart, who represents the north east alongside Thomson, asking for support in "efforts to protect Aberdeen and Scotland's relationship with the EU and its place in the single market".

But Thomson called First Minister Nicola Sturgeon's attempts to stay inside the single market "daft" and likened them to Trump's wall proposals.

President Trump has vowed to build a wall on the US border with Mexico in a bid to halt illegal immigration and drug trafficking.

https://stv.tv/news/politics/1376207-sturgeon-reveals-proposals-for-scotland-following-brexit/ | default

Thomson told Stewart: "I am sure it will be of no surprise to you that I will not be supporting you in that daft effort.

"In your letter you have proposed an unworkable solution in which Scotland retains free movement and single market membership, whilst the rest of the UK leaves.

"Not only would this be politically, technically and administratively impossible but the numbers simply don't add up."

Thomson continued: "In 2015, Scotland sent 63% of exports to the rest of the UK compared with just 16% to the EU. Scotland's exports to the rest of the UK increased by 74.1% between 2002 and 2015; whereas exports to the EU increased by only 7.9%.

"And yet, in your letter you would readily erect a Donald Trump-style economic wall between Scotland and the rest of the UK, in order to remain inside the single market."

https://stv.tv/news/politics/1378303-at-a-glance-theresa-may-sets-out-vision-for-brexit-britain/ | default

In his letter, the Conservative MSP gets the year of the independence referendum wrong - giving it as 2015 rather than 2014 - and says Brexit will allow Scotland to be "freed from the constraints of a shrinking Eurozone" despite the UK never adopting the single currency.

An SNP source said: "If vocal Brexiteer Ross Thomson thinks that we're about to leave the Eurozone then he should spend some time reading 'EU for Dummies' - or maybe just check what currency is in his wallet.

"Tory boy Thomson can complain about the SNP's 'daft effort' all he wants, but his own party's plans for Brexit involve actively harming Scotland's economy, putting jobs at risk and cosying up to Donald Trump.

"[Scottish Conservative leader] Ruth Davidson won't be impressed by the ambitious Mr Thomson seemingly revealing that he turned up to vote in the independence referendum a year late."

https://assets.documentcloud.org/documents/3458392/Ross-Thomson-MSP-letter-to-Kevin-Stewart-MSP.pdf | default

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.