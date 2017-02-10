T in the Park organisers repay £50,000 taxpayer grant

DF Concerts have been forced to hand the money back after breaching the deal's conditions.

Parked: DF Concerts say the festival needs to 'take a break'.

Organisers of T in the Park have paid back £50,000 to the Scottish Government after breaking the conditions of a taxpayer funded grant made in 2015.

DF Concerts secured £150,000 of funding from the devolved administration to help with operational costs incurred from moving the festival from Balado to Strathallan.

The money was given to the organisers on the condition of the festival being held in Strathallan in each and every year in 2017.

DF Concerts announced last year the festival would not take place in 2017 as it needs "to take a a break" as conditions put upon the event were "simply not workable".

The firm will instead hold a three-day festival, TRNSMT, in Glasgow in July.

Culture secretary Fiona Hyslop wrote to the company in November to start arrangements for the transfer of the funds back to the Scottish Government.

The Scottish Government confirmed the £50,000 has now been returned.

A spokesman said: "In line with the grant conditions, DF Concerts have now repaid the Scottish government £50,000 following its decision to not stage the 2017 event."

The £150,000 grant proved controversial at the time over accusations of cronyism as well as questions raised over DF Concert's need for the taxpayer funded grant.

SNP parliamentary candidate and former aide to Alex Salmond, Jennifer Dempsie, who was working for DF Concerts as a project manager at the time, approached the Scottish Government to ask for a meeting on behalf of the company.

Ms Hyslop was also informed just weeks before approving the grant that the events company had made £6.2m in profit.

Government watchdog Audit Scotland cleared Hyslop of any wrongdoing.

In a review of the deal in March, 2016 it said: "There was a clear rationale for the grant at the point at which the Scottish Government committed to provide the grant to DF Concerts.

"The outcomes and milestones against which progress was to be monitored are also clearly articulated in the award letter.

"The Scottish Government had the legal authority to make the grant. The decision to award the grant to DF Concerts was a legitimate policy decision for the cabinet secretary, and was consistent with advice she received from Scottish Government officials."

The Scottish Government published more than 600 pages of communications to and from DF Concerts after questions were raised about the deal.

