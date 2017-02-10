  • STV
  • MySTV

T in the Park organisers repay £50,000 taxpayer grant

Aidan Kerr Aidan Kerr

DF Concerts have been forced to hand the money back after breaching the deal's conditions.

Parked: DF Concerts say the festival needs to 'take a break'.
Parked: DF Concerts say the festival needs to 'take a break'.

Organisers of T in the Park have paid back £50,000 to the Scottish Government after breaking the conditions of a taxpayer funded grant made in 2015.

DF Concerts secured £150,000 of funding from the devolved administration to help with operational costs incurred from moving the festival from Balado to Strathallan.

The money was given to the organisers on the condition of the festival being held in Strathallan in each and every year in 2017.

DF Concerts announced last year the festival would not take place in 2017 as it needs "to take a a break" as conditions put upon the event were "simply not workable".

The firm will instead hold a three-day festival, TRNSMT, in Glasgow in July.

https://stv.tv/news/entertainment/1379505-headliners-for-t-in-the-park-organisers-new-festival-revealed/ | default

Culture secretary Fiona Hyslop wrote to the company in November to start arrangements for the transfer of the funds back to the Scottish Government.

The Scottish Government confirmed the £50,000 has now been returned.

A spokesman said: "In line with the grant conditions, DF Concerts have now repaid the Scottish government £50,000 following its decision to not stage the 2017 event."

The £150,000 grant proved controversial at the time over accusations of cronyism as well as questions raised over DF Concert's need for the taxpayer funded grant.

SNP parliamentary candidate and former aide to Alex Salmond, Jennifer Dempsie, who was working for DF Concerts as a project manager at the time, approached the Scottish Government to ask for a meeting on behalf of the company.

Ms Hyslop was also informed just weeks before approving the grant that the events company had made £6.2m in profit.

Government watchdog Audit Scotland cleared Hyslop of any wrongdoing.

https://stv.tv/news/politics/1347676-minister-cleared-of-wrongdoing-over-t-in-the-park-grant/ | default

In a review of the deal in March, 2016 it said: "There was a clear rationale for the grant at the point at which the Scottish Government committed to provide the grant to DF Concerts.

"The outcomes and milestones against which progress was to be monitored are also clearly articulated in the award letter.

"The Scottish Government had the legal authority to make the grant. The decision to award the grant to DF Concerts was a legitimate policy decision for the cabinet secretary, and was consistent with advice she received from Scottish Government officials."

The Scottish Government published more than 600 pages of communications to and from DF Concerts after questions were raised about the deal.

http://www.gov.scot/Resource/0048/00486199.pdf | default

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.